2 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli airstrikes near Lebanon-Syria border

Beirut, Oct 27 Two Syrian soldiers were killed, and five others wounded in Israeli airstrikes targeting Lebanon-Syria border areas, Lebanese military sources said.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that Israel launched air raids near the Matraba border crossing on the northern border city of Hermel, leading to casualties on the Syrian side of this crossing.

According to a report on Saturday by the Lebanese Council of Ministers, 76 airstrikes and shelling were recorded in various areas of Lebanon over the past 24 hours, concentrated in the South and Nabatieh governorates, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said 19 people were killed and 108 others wounded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,653 and injuries to 12,360 since the beginning of the conflict on October 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in separate statements that it launched missile and drone attacks on several bases and sites in northern and central Israel.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has launched an intensive air attack on Lebanon, marking a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

In addition, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon earlier this month.

