2 teenagers killed in shooting in Chicago

Chicago, Jan 27 At least two teenagers were killed in a shooting in Chicago when they were returning from their school, local media reported.

The incident occurred around 12.25 p.m. when two vehicles pulled up and several people exited and opened fire on the boys who were returning from the school along with four people, Chicago Tribune reported.

They were rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and were pronounced dead a short time later, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Police are investigating the case.

