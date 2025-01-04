2 terrorist apprehended in Pakistan's Hyderabad

Sindh [Pakistan], January 4 : Two terrorists were apprehended by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) near the Al-Manzar area in Pakistan's Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

CTD informed that the terrorists aimed to attack vehicles of the Rangers in the Al-Manzar area.

According to ARY News, CTD has identified terrorists as Taj Muhammad and Perel, officials said.

On December 25, 2024, at least one police personnel died in an attack carried out by terrorists in Pakistan's Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

An official said that the terrorists opened fire in the jurisdiction of Ahmedzai Sub-division Wazir police station, which killed Head Constable Wazir Zada, as per ARY News.

A police official told ARY News that the police Head Constable was moved to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

Last month, Pakistan's security forces killed eight terrorists in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan and Lakki Marwat districts, Dawn reported.

Citing Pakistan's military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani daily reported that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan on Thursday following reports of terrorist activity in the region.

"During the conduct of [the] operation, our troops effectively engaged the khwarij's location as a result of which two khwarij, including kharji ring leader Khan Muhammad (alias Khoryay), were killed," Dawn quoted ISPR as saying.

The forces also arrested two other terrorists during the operation. Khan Muhammad was described as a key target involved in several terrorist activities, including extortion and targeted killings. He had a government bounty of Rs one million on his capture, the report added.

In a separate IBO conducted in Lakki Marwat, six terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire. "Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other khwarij found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," Dawn reported, quoting ISPR.

The Pakistani daily further stated that Pakistan has recently seen a surge in terrorist attacks targeting security forces and law enforcement agencies, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Attacks escalated after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended a ceasefire with the government in 2022.

