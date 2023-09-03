20 al-Shabab militants killed in Somalia

Mogadishu, Sep 3 The Somali National Army and international partners have killed 20 al-Shabab militants during an operation in the lower Shabelle region of southern Somalia, an official said.

Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, said on Saturday that the joint forces hit the militants in their hideout during the dawn operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

A military offensive against the militants has been intensified in central Somalia, Al-Adala added.

