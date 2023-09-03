20 al-Shabab militants killed in Somalia
By IANS | Published: September 3, 2023 02:05 AM 2023-09-03T02:05:58+5:30 2023-09-03T02:10:05+5:30
Mogadishu, Sep 3 The Somali National Army and international partners have killed 20 al-Shabab militants during an operation ...
Mogadishu, Sep 3 The Somali National Army and international partners have killed 20 al-Shabab militants during an operation in the lower Shabelle region of southern Somalia, an official said.
Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, said on Saturday that the joint forces hit the militants in their hideout during the dawn operation, Xinhua news agency reported.
A military offensive against the militants has been intensified in central Somalia, Al-Adala added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app