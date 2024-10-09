20 killed, 3 injured in paramilitary attack in Sudan: Non-governmental group

Khartoum, Oct 9 At least 20 people were killed and three others injured in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in North Kordofan State in western Sudan, the non-governmental Sudanese Doctors Network announced.

"20 people were killed and 3 others injured in an attack by the RSF on the Al-Dammokia village, some 30 km east of El-Obeid, the capital city of North Kordofan State," the network said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that elderly people and children were among the victims.

The network didn't release additional information, and the RSF has yet to comment on the attack, according to Xinhua news agency.

Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF Since April 15, 2023.

The conflict has resulted in approximately 20,000 deaths, thousands of injuries, and the displacement of millions, according to most recent estimates by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

