20 killed in suicide car bombing in Somalia

Mogadishu, Sep 24 At least 20 people, most of them civilians, were killed in a suicide car bomb attack in Beledweyne town in Somalia, local officials said.

According to Beledweyne District Commissioner Omar Alasow, the explosion occurred near a market and two petrol stations, causing massive destruction.

Security forces and medical teams are on the ground to support the victims of the suicide bomb attack, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Alasow.

Talking to reporters, Alasoq said, "We are still gathering details related to the terrorist attack. The casualties are significant, and we are transporting the victims to local hospitals. If they cannot treat the serious casualties, we will try to airlift them to Mogadishu for further treatment."

"It is a very shocking and disturbing terrorist attack. Houses and business centers were destroyed, and residents inside those houses are still missing. Some dead bodies have been recovered. The blast was like an earthquake," Abdi Hussein, an elder who was at the scene, told Xinhua over phone.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the al-Shabab extremist group usually stages such attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere across Somalia.

