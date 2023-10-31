20 Sri Lankan nursing assistants arrive in Israel as need rises during war

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 31 (ANI/TPS): On Monday 20 nursing assistants from Sri Lanka landed in Israel to help fill a need for such professionals during the Iron Swords War in Gaza.

The workers were welcomed by the representatives of the Population and Immigration Authority and they will be transferred to the nursing employers who are waiting for them. The Administration of Foreign Workers at the Population and Immigration Authority said that it is taking "great efforts" to allow the continued arrival of foreign workers in the various industries. (ANI/TPS)

