200 people relocated after fatal landslide in China's Sichuan

Chengdu, Feb 8 Approximately 200 people have been evacuated to safety after a landslide buried 10 houses and left over 30 people missing in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday.

The landslide occurred at 11:50 am in Jinping Village, which is located in Junlian County of the city of Yibin, according to local authorities.

A Level I geological disaster emergency response, the highest level, was initiated in the province at 3:30 pm on Saturday.

Emergency rescue, fire, public security, transportation, medical, telecommunications, electricity and other forces quickly rushed to the scene to carry out or assist the rescue efforts.

Two people were rescued in the afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the landslide, ministry officials led a working group to the scene to guide rescue operations, after directing local authorities to assess the situation promptly, mobilise professional rescue resources and equipment, and enhance on-site monitoring and control to ensure the safety of rescue efforts.

The ministry has mobilized more than 400 personnel, 100 vehicles and 75 sets of equipment to undertake on-site rescue operations.

China has a four-level emergency disaster relief response system, with Level IV being the lowest level and Level I the highest.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search and rescue efforts to minimise casualties.

