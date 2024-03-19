200 tonnes of aid reach Gaza by sea, five water pumping facilities refuelled

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported on the new sea route for bringing aid into Gaza and that on Monday March 18, 243 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected in Israel and transferred to the Gaza Strip.

Of these, 165 trucks traveled via the Kerem Shalom border crossing into Egypt and 78 via the Nitzana crossing. 167 trucks were distributed within Gaza.

Israel inspects the aid shipments bound for Gaza to ensure they contain no weapons or other items that the terrorist group Hamas could use as weapons against Israel.

The aid is then sent into Egypt and from there it goes on to Gaza.

As for the humanitarian aid that entered Gaza by sea, COGAT reported that a ship carrying 200 tons of aid from the World Central Kitchen organization, donated by the UAE, arrived there on Friday, March 15. This was in accordance with the government's decision. Twelve WCK (World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organization) trucks distributed the aid to the northern Gaza Strip.

Also, a WFP (the UN's World Food Program) convoy of 18 food trucks made its way to northern Gaza Sunday night.

Over the last 3 weeks, more than 150 trucks were transferred to the northern Gaza Strip, most by the private sector.

In addition, five water pumping facilities supplying water to over 200,000 residents in northern Gaza were refuelled on Saturday March 16.(ANI/TPS)

