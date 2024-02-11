200 volunteers participate in organising WGS 2024: MD of WGS Organisation

Dubai [UAE], February 11 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Yousef AlSharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit (WGS) Organisation, said the number of volunteers at WGS 2024 exceeds 200, including 110 volunteers from community development institutions, 20 university students, 12 summit partners and members, 10 volunteers from the Ministry of Community Development, 10 senior citizens, and 20 volunteers from the Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Sharhan affirmed the commitment of WGS 2024 to attract volunteers like in its previous editions, focusing on their skills and awareness of hospitality protocols. Volunteers are selected after a series of personal interviews to ensure that they are efficient in their assigned tasks and can interact with guests from various nationalities to convey a positive image of the UAE to the world, he added.

He explained that volunteers undergo quality training to enable them to provide the best services when welcoming the summit's guests and assisting them at the event's venue. The tasks of the volunteer team include conducting preparations before the start of the summit, assisting in participant registration and reception, organising session halls, crowd management, technical support, administrative affairs, and providing logistical services.

Regarding partners, Al Sharhan said that the summit gathers several prominent national and international partners who share its visions and goals and contribute to its success. The summit's partners include the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), its "Intelligent

Mobility Partner;" the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), its "Sustainable Energy Partner;" the Dubai Municipality, its "Smart City Partner," Etisalat by e&, its "Technology Partner;" the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), its "Research and Innovation Partner;" the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), its "Strategic Partner," the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, its "Leading Partner," and G42, in addition to Emirates Airlines, Dubai Airports, Emirates Transport and Al Tayer Motors as its "Exclusive Car Partner," as well as local, regional and international media institutions.

The summit's partners will showcase their latest innovations and global trends by highlighting leading practices, experiences, and smart solutions to support discussions, boost research, and inspire global creativity for the summit's guests, he added.

He then stressed that the summit will enable its partners to understand the future trends of governments, global trends, and the opinions of decision-makers and thought leaders, as well as enhance their strategic partnerships to serve their future directions and plans.

He then pointed out that WGS 2024 will feature a rich agenda covering key future sectors, bringing together elite leaders, thinkers, and futurists to exchange views and ideas and share experiences under a positive model of international cooperation aimed at building a better overall future for humanity.

Al Sharhan said that the summit's participants will have the opportunity to attend 110 interactive keynote sessions where 200 international figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers, and future-makers, will speak, in addition to global forums, including the Global Health Forum, the Futures of Education Forum, the Future Work Forum, and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Forum, which will discuss major global trends and focus on drafting strategies and plans in key sectors of interest to humanity.

They will also have the opportunity to attend the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, which will discuss issues and opportunities relevant to the Arab youth, he added, noting that the summit will host roundtable meetings aimed at promoting international cooperation, identifying innovative solutions to future challenges, highlighting key opportunities, and inspiring the next generation of governments.

The summit's current edition will offer several accompanying events held on its sidelines, including the Time Magazine Awards ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai to honour the winners of the magazine's annual list of more than 100 influential international personalities, as well as the Positive Impact Awards, providing a platform to showcase inspiring experiences that can contribute to positive future changes, he further added.

The summit will also host several accompanying exhibitions, such as the Creative Governments Innovations Exhibition, which will encourage visitors to think in new and unconventional ways to address and confront urgent challenges, as well as engage them with innovators who have established best practices through inspiring experiences and innovative projects, to adopt and integrate these methodologies within the appropriate context, Al Sharhan said in conclusion. (ANI/WAM)

