2,000 people killed in powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan's west

Powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan have killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 9,000, the Taliban administration said on Sunday, in the deadliest tremors in years in the quake-prone mountainous country.The United States Geological Survey said the epicentre of the magnitude 6.3 quake was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the region's largest city Herat.

It was later followed by three very strong aftershocks, measuring magnitude 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5 magnitude, as well as lesser shocks. Earlier, the Geological Survey had also said that the eight aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.3 and 6.3 followed.As per UN update, 465 houses had been reported destroyed and a further 135 were damaged. “Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings," the UN said as quoted by AP.The World Health Organization in Afghanistan said it dispatched 12 ambulance cars to Zenda Jan to evacuate casualties to hospitals. “As deaths & casualties from the earthquake continue to be reported, teams are in hospitals assisting treatment of wounded & assessing additional needs," the UN agency said on X.