2009 Urumchi massacre: Uyghurs call for action to end China's genocide, plans rally from White House to State Department

Washington DC [USA], July 2 : The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE), in collaboration with the East Turkistan National Movement and East Turkistan National Fund, has announced a march scheduled for Friday, from the White House to the State Department in Washington DC.

The march aims to commemorate the 2009 Urumchi massacre and to call for meaningful action against China's ongoing campaign of colonization, Uyghur genocide, and occupation in East Turkistan (currently Xinjiang province of China).

The march will start at the White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC, and proceed to the State Department, 2201 C St NW, Washington, DC.

ETGE posted on X, "The march seeks to draw attention to ongoing issues of colonization, genocide, and occupation faced by the Uyghur population and other ethnic groups in East Turkistan".

Central to their demands is the appointment of a Special Coordinator for East Turkistan/Uyghur issues within the State Department.

This event is a call to action for the US Government to uphold its moral and legal obligations to prevent and punish China's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Occupied East Turkistan.

The organisers are advocating for official recognition of East Turkistan as an occupied territory, akin to Tibet. They emphasise the urgent need for the United States to fulfil its moral and legal responsibilities in addressing China's alleged genocide and crimes against humanity in East Turkistan.

This march represents a unified call for international attention and action to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region. The event underscores growing global concerns and calls for concerted efforts to uphold human rights and address geopolitical challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Monday, the 103rd anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the party faced severe backlash from human rights organisations and ethnic groups for alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang, also known as East Turkistan.

The Swedish Uyghur Committee highlighted the grim legacy of the CCP on social media, condemning what they describe as the party's "ruthless invasion, occupation, and colonization," of East Turkistan. The post also accused the Chinese government of subjecting millions of East Turkistani people, including Uyghurs to severe human rights violations.

