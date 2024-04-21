2024 elections in Pakistan more rigged than 2018 elections, says JUI-F chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 21 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the polls in 2024 were "more rigged" than the elections held in 2018, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

While addressing JUI-F's public gathering in Pishin on Saturday, Rehman said that the Pakistan government was imposed through 'rigging'. He said, "The government imposed through fake mandate does not have a right to rule."

He stated that JUI-F had carried out a movement against in what he termed the "rigged" polls in 2018. The JUI-F chief said Pakistan is being made an unsafe state as the country is heading towards turmoil through "ill policies," according to ARY News report.

Rehman said, "The polls in 2024 were more rigged than the 2018 elections. The fake representatives of the people have been sent to the assemblies with a fake mandate." He further said that JUI-F will not accept the same at any cost.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman alleged that the assemblies were bought for millions of rupees. He said, "The Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh assemblies were bought for up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100 billion."

He announced that JUI-F would continue the struggle against what he termed "massive rigging" in the elections held on February 8, adding that their movement will be moving to Karachi and Punjab, according to ARY News report.

The JUI-F chief said that during his recent meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, he made it clear that the PML-N was heading on the 'wrong path'.

He further said, "I invited Nawaz Sharif to join the JUI-F in the opposition and represent the people in a real manner. I told Nawaz Sharif that the path you are taking is wrong."

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced a sit-in against the government in Karachi on May 2. Speaking to reporters, JUI-F leader Rashid Mahmood Soomro said that JUI-F did not accept the 2018 elections and will also not accept the elections held on February 8, the report said.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

Meanwhile, the JUI-F and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have "agreed on increasing party-level contacts" as the former pulled up for starting a nationwide movement against election rigging, according to Geo News.

On April 15, PTI's central leader Asad Qaiser said that he spoke with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the phone and wished him a happy Eid ul Fitr.

"We exchanged views on the current political situation and the process of forming government in our telephonic conversation," Qaiser said in a statement, adding that both sides agreed on increasing party-level contacts.

He spoke about PTI concerns about the establishment of a coalition government led by the PML-N with support from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other allies following the national elections on February 8, as per Geo News.

Qaiser asserted that by "stealing public mandate" in the general elections of 2024, both parties repudiated the entire process that resulted in the formation of the current government.

Additionally, he emphasised the urgent need for a coordinated public movement opposing the "fake government." According to the politician, there is "ideological coordination" between the PTI and the JUI-F with respect to the public movement.

