2024 sees worst record for deaths of global aid workers: UN

New York, Nov 23 This year has become the worst year on record for deaths of aid workers, with 281 deaths globally, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday.

"Humanitarian workers are being killed at an unprecedented rate, their courage and humanity being met with bullets and bombs," said Tom Fletcher, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator. "This violence is unconscionable and devastating to aid operations. States and parties to conflict must protect humanitarians, uphold international law, prosecute those responsible, and call time on this era of impunity."

OCHA said record fatalities also were recorded in 2023, with 280 aid workers killed across 33 countries.

Stephane Dujarric, Chief Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, lamented last year's record was topped, "and it isn't even December".

The humanitarian office said that the more than 320 humanitarian personnel killed since October 7, 2023, in Gaza, is driving up the number of global fatalities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Many were killed in the line of duty while providing humanitarian assistance, and most were staff members of the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA.

OCHA said that most of the humanitarians killed around the world this year were local staff members working with non-governmental organizations, UN agencies and the Red Cross/Red Crescent movement.

High levels of violence, kidnappings, injuries, harassment, and arbitrary detention of aid workers have been reported in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Ukraine and Yemen, among other countries.

The office said that violence against aid workers is part of a broader trend of increasing civilian casualties in conflict zones. Last year, more than 33,000 civilian deaths were recorded in 14 armed conflicts, a staggering 72 percent increase from 2022.

Despite the dangers, OCHA said relief organizations continue to deliver vital assistance, reaching nearly 144 million people in need last year. The organizations supported more than 116 million people worldwide.

The office reminded that the UN Security Council adopted in May Resolution 2730 in response to the growing violence and threats against humanitarian workers. The resolution mandates the UN secretary-general to recommend measures to prevent and respond to such incidents, enhance accountability, and improve protection for humanitarian personnel and assets.

