204 Indian students brought back via Meghalaya amid violent protests in Bangladesh

Dawki (Meghalaya) [India], July 19 : Amid protests against job quotas in Bangladesh, 204 Indian students and many other students from Nepal and Bhutan were successfully rescued and brought back to India through Meghalaya, officials said on Friday.

The students were brought through Meghalaya's Dawki Integrated Check Post along the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border on Friday.

Thomas, Assistant Nodal Officer of the Meghalaya government, said that the students have arrived through the Dawki Integrated Check Post.

"Out of 204, 78 students are from Assam, 13 from Meghalaya, 13 from Kashmir and many other students from Nepal and Bhutan also arrived," Thomas told ANI.

This comes amid violent protests in Bangladesh against the 'controversial' quota system in government jobs. Reportedly, dozens of protesters have been killed and hundreds remain injured.

This has left authorities with no other option but to impose restrictions such as blocking internet and mobile services, and ban on public gatherings.

Meanwhile, some Bangladeshi nationals also arrived in India via the Integrated Check post at Akhaura Road, Agartala.

Taher Alam, a Bangladeshi national and advocate, said the whole country is disturbed by the protests.

"Bangladesh is disturbed by the students' protest. Many of them have been killed, the whole country is shut. People are facing problems in every sector. The government has agreed to sit and discuss with the students. The network is shut down, so we are not getting any further updates," he told ANI.

Anik Pal, an Indian student who returned on Friday, said, "Yes, the issue has been intensified in Bangladesh. All the students have come out to protest. Students are demanding to scrap the quota system. I want the problem to be solved very soon. Our demand should be accepted. And the students who have lost their lives must get proper compensation and justice."

Meanwhile, the All India Democratic Students' Organisation in Kolkata also staged a protest in Kolkata amid the anti-quota protests in Bangladesh.

Several protestors were detained by the police.

Earlier in the day, MEA issued an advisory directing Indian nationals in Bangladesh to avoid local travel amid protests. The advisory stated that the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions would be available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals and also advised them to minimise their movement outside their living premises.

In New Delhi, security was heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission as a precautionary measure, in anticipation of any protests outside the Commission amid the ongoing anti-quota protests in Bangladesh.

Several police personnel were seen outside the Bangladesh High Commission Office on Friday morning.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that all Indian nationals in Bangladesh are safe and New Delhi is in touch with officials there while closely monitoring the situation, said in the wake of ongoing violent protests in the neighbouring country.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the weekly press briefing that an advisory for Indian nationals has been issued.

"As you are aware, there are protests which are happening in Bangladesh. We have around 8500 students and somewhere around 15,000 Indian nationals resident in the country," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He further said that MEA will keep giving regular updates on the situation. The MEA also urged the family members of Indian nationals there to be in touch with the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

"We have issued a travel advisory for people to be in touch with the High Commission and for us to render any assistance that they may need. The External Affairs Minister himself is monitoring the situation. The High Commission will be giving regular updates on the situation there. We will also be giving regular updates and we urge all family members of Indian nationals who reside in Bangladesh to be in touch. We remain committed to provide all possible assistance to our nationals," Jaiswal added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor