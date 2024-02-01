207 captives returned to Ukraine from Russia: Zelensky

Kiev, Feb 1 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that 207 Ukrainian captives returned home from Russia.

"Our people are back. 207 of them. We return them home no matter what," Zelensky wrote on Wednesday in a post on Telegram.

He thanked the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, the President's Office head, Andriy Yermak, and other officials, for the efforts to free captured Ukrainians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Yermak said on Telegram that the released soldiers served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the National Police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor