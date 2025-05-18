21 killed as suspected tornadoes hit Missouri, Kentucky

Washington, May 18 At least 21 people were killed as suspected tornadoes swept through parts of the US states of Missouri and Kentucky, said authorities.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Saturday morning that 14 people have been confirmed dead in the state, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Kentucky, we're starting today with the tough news that we lost at least 14 of our people to last night's storms, but sadly, this number is expected to grow as we receive more information," Beshear said in a post on X.

Earlier, John Root, sheriff of Laurel County in southeastern Kentucky, described the incident as a "mass casualty event".

NBC News reported that five people were killed in St. Louis and two in Scott County, southeastern Missouri, while local officials said more than 5,000 homes may have been affected by Friday afternoon's severe weather outbreak.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the country is hit by about 1,200 tornadoes each year.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms were widespread across portions of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valleys on Friday.

At least half a dozen tornadoes touched down in Missouri and neighbouring Illinois and other severe weather stretched all the way to the Atlantic Coast, including another tornado reported in New Jersey.

Two people were killed on Friday in separate incidents in Fairfax County, Virginia, outside Washington, when trees fell on their cars, according to media reports.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she had spoken with Governors of Missouri, Kentucky and Illinois to offer federal resources to help their states cope with the aftermath.

"We discussed how while emergency management is best led by local authorities, we reinforced that Department of Homeland Security stands ready to take immediate action to offer resources and support," she wrote on social media.

Noem has championed a change in the federal strategy for managing disasters under the Trump administration by shifting responsibilities to states.

US President Donald Trump's proposed budget includes deep cuts for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which falls under her purview.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor