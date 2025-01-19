21 Pakistanis among Moroccan Boat tragedy survivors: Pakistan Foreign Office

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 19 : Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Sunday that 21 Pakistani nationals have been identified as survivors of a tragic migrant boat incident off the coast of Morocco, Dawn reported.

The incident occurred earlier this month in the Atlantic Ocean, in the waters between Mauritania and Morocco. Media reports indicate that out of the 65 Pakistani immigrants aboard the vessel, 44 either drowned or died due to alleged torture, and 10 bodies have been recovered.

In response to the tragedy, the Pakistani government has dispatched a high-ranking team to Morocco to assess the situation and determine the full extent of the loss of Pakistani lives. The Foreign Ministry has been in constant contact with Moroccan authorities to ensure that the survivors and the deceased are properly assisted.

The survivors, along with the recovered bodies, are currently in Dakhla, a coastal town in Morocco. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement confirming that 21 Pakistani nationals were among the survivors. "Based on verified information, 21 Pakistani nationals have been identified among the survivors of a maritime incident near Dakhla, Morocco," the statement read, as per reports by Dawn.

Through diplomatic channels, the Pakistani embassy in Rabat has already mobilised immediate assistance for the affected individuals. Essential provisions, including food, water, medicine, and clothing, have been provided, and local authorities in Dakhla are offering shelter and medical care in response to the embassy's outreach. The embassy's consular team is present in Dakhla, overseeing relief efforts and coordinating with local authorities.

"The government remains in close coordination with relevant authorities in Morocco to ensure comprehensive support for our affected citizens and finalise repatriation procedures," the statement added.

The Pakistani government emphasised its commitment to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely, Dawn reported.

