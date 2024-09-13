22 billion USD to be mobilised to fight climate change in Cote d'Ivoire

Abidjan, Sep 13 About 13 trillion CFA francs (nearly 22 billion US dollars) are needed for combating climate change and mitigating its effects in Cote d'Ivoire, a senior official said here on Thursday.

"The action plan developed by Cote d'Ivoire to address climate change is estimated at 13 trillion CFA francs," said Jacques Assahore Konan, Minister for the Environment, Sustainable Development and Ecological Transition, during a workshop.

The minister said that he has been tasked with mobilizing partners to assist the country in securing funding to meet its commitments, Xinhua news agency reported.

A portfolio of projects has been developed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to enhance the resilience of affected populations.

According to the World Bank, rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, flooding, and coastal erosion pose significant challenges for Cote d'Ivoire and threaten its economic growth.

