22 civilians killed by Ukrainian shelling: Russia

Moscow, June 8 At least 22 civilians were killed as Ukrainian forces bombed a store in the village of Sadovoye in Russia's Kherson, region's Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

Saldo said that on Friday, at the time of the attack, there were a significant number of customers and staff inside the store, according to a TASS report.

According to the Governor, the strike occurred twice, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The first (strike) was delivered by a guided French aerial bomb, and the second by a well-known American HIMARS projectile," Saldo was quoted as saying in the report.

"After the first arrival, people from neighbouring houses ran out to help the victims; after a short period of time, a HIMARS missile arrived. Among the dead were two children," Saldo added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor