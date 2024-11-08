22 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza

Gaza, Nov 8 At least 22 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on different areas of the Gaza Strip, said Palestinian sources.

The Israeli army has continued its intensive bombing and artillery shelling in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian security sources on Thursday.

A gathering of Palestinians, west of the Jabalia refugee camp, was targeted by Israeli artillery, resulting in six deaths and dozens of injuries, who were transported to hospitals in civilian vehicles, Xinhua news agency reported.

In another attack, eight Palestinians were killed after Israeli aircraft bombed a home and a gathering in Beit Lahia town, medics reported.

In addition, the Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza said in a press statement that three Palestinians were killed in a bombing targeting a group of people west of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The statement also mentioned that five young men were killed when a drone targeted a gathering in eastern Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced in a statement that the Israeli Air Force struck more than 110 targets associated with Hezbollah and Hamas till Wednesday.

It added that IDF troops continued operations in northern Gaza's Jabaliya, eliminating nearly 50 "terrorists" on Wednesday, and had begun operating in Beit Lahia based on prior intelligence and a situation assessment indicating the presence of militants and infrastructure.

Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates highlighted that protecting the residents of northern Gaza, an area that the Israeli army insists on destroying and emptying, is the final test of what remains of "the credibility of humanity and the international community".

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 others taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 43,469, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

