224 cholera cases recorded in Angola with 18 deaths

Luanda, Jan 13 Angola has registered 224 cholera cases, the Ministry of Health reported.

In the past 24 hours, three cholera deaths and 54 new cases have been reported, with most of the cases recorded in the capital province of Luanda.

National emergency response measures have been activated as the cholera outbreak continues to escalate since the first confirmed case was reported in Angola on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to World Health Organization, Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It is a global public health threat and indicates inequity and lack of social and economic development. Access to safe water, basic sanitation and hygiene is essential to prevent cholera and other waterborne diseases.

Most people with cholera have mild or moderate diarrhoea and can be treated with oral rehydration solution (ORS). However, the disease can progress rapidly, so starting treatment quickly is vital to save lives. Patients with severe disease need intravenous fluids, ORS and antibiotics.

Cholera has been known for many centuries. The first pandemic, or global epidemic, was recorded in the 19th century. Since then, six pandemics have killed millions of people worldwide. The current (seventh) pandemic started in south Asia in 1961 and continues to affect populations globally.

WHO considers the current global risk from cholera as very high and is responding with urgency to reduce deaths and contain outbreaks in countries around the world.

Since October 23, 2024 and as of November 25, 2024, 28 953 new cholera cases, including 257 new deaths, have been reported worldwide. New cases have been reported from Afghanistan, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Malawi, South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, United Republic of Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

