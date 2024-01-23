227 stores gutted in fire in South Korea's traditional market

Seoul, Jan 23 At least 227 stores have been gutted after a fire broke out in in a traditional market in South Korea's Seocheon county, local media reported.

The blaze, which broke out at 11:08 p.m. on Monday, was put out at 7:55 a.m this morning, by pressing 361 firefighters and 45 fire engines into service, The Korea Times reported quoting Yonhap news agency.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

