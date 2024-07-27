23 injured in gas tank explosion in Philippines
By IANS | Published: July 27, 2024 04:57 PM2024-07-27T16:57:33+5:302024-07-27T17:00:09+5:30
Manila, July 27 At least 23 people were injured after a liquified petroleum gas tank exploded inside a commercial building in Albay province, southeast of Manila, before noon on Saturday, police said.
The Legazpi City police reported in a social media post that the blast occurred during a religious blessing ceremony for a newly opened food stall inside the mall. It added that "several" people were injured.
However, according to a police officer who anonymously spoke to Xinhua news agency, the number of injured reached 23.
A local radio station in the province said that a 71-year-old priest officiating the blessing ceremony was among the injured.
The injured people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police and the provincial media said.
