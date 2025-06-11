23 injured Indians transferred to Nairobi, post-mortem of 5 Indians completed: Indian Embassy in Qatar

Doha [Qatar], June 11 : The Indian Embassy in Qatar provided updates on the unfortunate accident which took place in Nairobi, which resulted in the deaths of 5 Indian nationals.

The Embassy informed on Wednesday that 23 Indians have been shifted to Nairobi for medical attention and the post-mortem has been completed of the five deceased individuals.

In a series of posts on X, Embassy of India in Qatar said, "Embassy has been following up on the bus accident in Kenya. The postmortem of the 5 Indians who unfortunately passed away was completed last night. Further formalities for transportation of mortal remains is being coordinated by our HCI in Nairobi."

https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/1932731337829462263

It further noted, "All other 23 Indians have been shifted to Nairobi and are receiving necessary medical attention in Nairobi. Our High Commission is constantly monitoring and providing help."

https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/1932735935004790885

As per the Indian Mission in Qatar, a group of 28 Indians from Qatar were visiting Kenya, where their bus met with an unfortunate road accident.

The Indian High Commission in Kenya noted that the road accident occurred at Ol Jororok-Nakuru Road in Nyandarua County, in which 5 Indian nationals lost their lives.

In a post on X, the High Commission said that the consular team from the High Commission is on the ground and is in close contact with the local authorities to extend all necessary support.

Both missions shared helpline numbers for reaching out.

It said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident on Ol Jororok-Nakuru Road in Nyandarua County, in which 5 Indian nationals have lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured. The consular team from the High Commission is on the ground and is in close contact with the local authorities to extend all necessary support. We can be reached at +254 734916532."

https://x.com/IndiainKenya/status/1932421856721609133

https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/1932382891033669712

https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/1932383811763052974

Additionally, in a statement from the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, it was mentioned, "On June 9, at around 7 pm Indian time (4.30 pm Kenyan time), a tourist bus carrying a group of 28 Indians who had come for tourism met with an accident. They had come from Qatar for tourism. The accident took place at Nyahururu, 150 km from Nairobi."

It further added, "Loka Kerala Sabha members have intervened through Norka Roots ( Non- Resident Keralites Affairs). The Loka Kerala Sabha has informed that the Indian citizens, including the injured Malayalis, will be shifted to hospitals in Nairobi. They informed that the injured who are currently in hospitals in Nyahururu will be taken to Nairobi by road or air ambulance by night and the bodies of those who died in the accident will also be taken to Nairobi. The Malayali Association and members of the Lok Kerala Sabha have also informed that the injured will be treated at Nakuru and Aga Khan hospitals in Nairobi."

The statement by the CMO Kerala mentioned, "For assistance, services and information, Keralites can contact the help desk of the Norka Global Contact Center at 18004253939 (toll-free number, from India) and +91-8802012345 (missed call, from abroad). As soon as the accident was reported, former members of the World Kerala Sabha in Kenya, G.P. Rajmohan and Sajith Shankar, and members of the Kerala Association of Kenya, reached the spot."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor