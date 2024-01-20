23 people killed in flooding induced by torrential rains in Congo

Brazzaville, Jan 20 At least 23 people were killed by floods caused by heavy rains across Congo, government spokesperson Thierry Moungalla said.

The 23 deaths were recorded in the departments of Likouala, Cuvette and Niari, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to an updated assessment, nine of the country's 12 departments have been affected, especially those bordering the Congo river.

In total, 336,560 people were affected, as 6,178 people were forced to move. The floods have destroyed or damaged 26 health facilities, 120 schools and about 64,000 houses in the affected areas.

Faced with this disaster, the government created a national solidarity fund with a sum of 2 billion CFA francs (about $3.32 million) and authorised the opening of a bank account prepared to receive contributions.

The WHO warned last week of the risk of outbreaks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases in the country after weeks of widespread flooding. According to estimates by experts cited by the WHO, the current rainfall is twice the average recorded in the 2022-2023 season.

The water level in the Ubangi river, the largest right-bank tributary of the Congo river, has reached an all-time high.

The water level of the Congo river, which separates Brazzaville, the capital of Congo, and Kinshasa, the capital of the neighbouring Congo, has reached 6.2 metre above sea level, just below the 1961 record of 6.26 metre, local media reported, citing Congolese authorities.

In Congo, at least 300 people were killed in recent floods caused by heavy rains, the Congolese government said earlier this month.

--IANS

