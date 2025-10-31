23rd Working Group meeting of India, Russia inter-governmental commission held in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], October 31 : The 23rd Working Group Meeting of the India-Russia inter-governmental commission on military technical cooperation and defence Industry was held in Moscow.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production from India and Andrey A. Boytsov, First Deputy Director, FSMTC, from Russia, according to a post on X from Defence Production India.

The discussions culminated in the signing of a protocol outlining areas of mutual cooperation, collaboration and mutual Growth.

"23rd Working Group Meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation and Defence Industry was held in Moscow on 29th October 2025. The meeting was co-chaired by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) from India and Andrey A Boytsov, First Deputy Director, FSMTC, from Russia... The discussions culminated in the Signing of a Protocol outlining areas of Mutual Cooperation, Collaboration and Mutual Growth," Defence Production India said.

23rd Working Group Meeting of the India–Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation and Defence Industry was held in Moscow on 29th October 2025. 🔹The meeting was co-chaired by Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) from India and Mr… pic.twitter.com/mAc4bksSmM — Defence Production India (@DefProdnIndia) October 30, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Additionally, Sanjeev Kumar also visited JSC UEC-Klimov Plant in Saint Petersburg, where he engaged in discussions on projects of mutual interest.

The plant, one of the most modern facilities, specialises in the development and production of high-performance turboprop engines.

"As part of his Russia visit, Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), visited the JSC UEC-Klimov Plant in Saint Petersburg on 30th October 2025. The plant, one of the most modern facilities, specialises in the development and production of high-performance turboprop engines," Defence Production India said.

"The visit included strategic discussions on projects of mutual interest, with a focus on maximising localisation of critical manufacturing processes. D.K. Sunil, CMD (HAL), and other senior officials were also present on the occasion," they added.

As part of his Russia visit, Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), visited the JSC UEC-Klimov Plant in Saint Petersburg on 30th October 2025. The plant, one of the most modern facilities, specializes in the development and production of high-performance turboprop… pic.twitter.com/5Q7W1MNMTS — Defence Production India (@DefProdnIndia) October 30, 2025

}}}}

Earlier, the 5th meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation IRIGC-M&MTC took place in Delhi,

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the India-Russia Defence Cooperation, the Integrated Defence Staff said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the IDS said, "The 5th meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military-Technical Cooperation IRIGC-M&MTC concluded successfully at New Delhi. Co-chaired by Air Mshl Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) and Lt Gen Dylevsky Igor Nikolaevich, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate Russia, the Working Group reviewed current defence cooperation plans and explored new avenues for collaboration and knowledge-sharing."

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the India-Russia Defence Cooperation, paving the way for focused engagements, enhanced training exchanges and new initiatives under the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," IDS added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor