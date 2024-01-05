24 injured after two NYC subway trains collide

New York, Jan 5 At least 24 people were injured when a subway train reportedly derailed after a collision with another train on the Upper West Side of New York City.

"There is a major disruption to 1/2/3 service while emergency teams assist passengers and conduct an investigation after a train derailed near 96 St. There is no 1/2/3 service in most of Manhattan," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a post on X on Thursday.

A commuter train rear-ended a work train near the 96th Street Station around 3 p.m., and eight people were taken to hospitals with injuries, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media reports.

