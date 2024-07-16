24 killed in water-related accidents in Mongolia over national holiday

Ulan Bator, July 16 At least 24 people lost their lives in water-related accidents in Mongolia during the national holiday known as Naadam, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported on Tuesday.

Naadam, renowned for its traditional sports such as wrestling, archery, and horse racing, is an official holiday celebrated annually from July 11 to July 15, reported Xinhua news agency.

Twenty-two of the victims were adults and the two others were children, the emergency agency said in a statement.

Specifically, five people aged between 21 and 43 drowned in the Green Lake in Ulaankhus soum of the western province of Bayan-Ulgii on Sunday.

One of them drowned while swimming, and the others tragically died trying to rescue him.

Water levels in major rivers throughout Mongolia have exceeded warning levels by up to 40 cm, the agency said, urging the public to take necessary precautions to avoid preventable water-related accidents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor