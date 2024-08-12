25 Indonesian doctors provide medical care to Palestinians in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Al Arish [Egypt], August 12 (ANI/WAM): A team of 25 Indonesian doctors have collaborated with the UAE medical professionals to provide healthcare services aboard the Emirati Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt.

Their deployment was part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to provide top-tier healthcare services to the wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The involvement of the Indonesian medical team is a testament to the robust relationship between the UAE and Indonesia, reflecting the significance of the humanitarian role under these difficult circumstances that the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been going through as a result of the ongoing war.

The Emirati-Indonesian medical cooperation represents a unique opportunity to deliver essential medical care and significantly improve the lives of the affected Palestinian people through surgical interventions and comprehensive health services.

Medical teams aboard the floating hospital continue to provide critical care to the injured and wounded Palestinians, adhering to the highest international health standards.

This facility has proven to be a successful model for treating complex cases, and its services extend beyond emergency care to include prosthetic limb fitting and other humanitarian initiatives aimed at restoring hope and alleviating suffering among the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor