25 journos rescued as blaze of activist's death engulfs Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 : At least 25 journalists of The Daily Star have been rescued from their office more than four hours after a mob swooped on the newspaper office in Dhaka's Kawran Bazar, BD News reported.

The angry crowd descended on the English-language daily's office around 12 am on Friday.

The first attack came on the Bengali-language daily Prothom Alo, where the crowd had gone chanting slogans. The crowd vandalised the office before setting it on fire around 12 am, as per BD News.

The rescue of The Daily Star journalists took place around 4 am on Friday.

Attackers first vandalised the ground and first floors of the newspaper's office before setting it on fire at about 12:30 am. The blaze quickly engulfed two floors, sending a huge column of smoke into the air, as per BD News.

Its reporters told BD News that the fire service could not reach the building for some time because a crowd blocked their way.

"I can't breathe anymore. There's too much smoke. I am inside. You are killing me," wrote Zyma Islam, a reporter of the paper trapped inside the building.

The entire night shift fled to the roof to save their lives, pleading for help through phone calls and social media posts. Firefighters eventually reached the site and brought the fire under control at around 2 am.

But the journalists could not be brought out immediately, reporters said, because the crowd stormed the building after the flames were extinguished. The Army has been deployed in front of The Daily Star building, as per BD News.

Soldiers were later seen escorting the journalists out, along with New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, who had gone there to speak to the crowd but was himself assaulted.

The blaze bedlam occurred even though Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, appealed to citizens to maintain peace in the nation and allow law enforcement to conduct investigations professionally, adding that the government is committed to upholding the rule of law and advancing democratic progress.

Yunus, addressing the nation, said earlier in the day, "I make a sincere appeal to all citizens of the countrymaintain patience and restraint. Allow law enforcement agencies and relevant institutions to conduct their investigations professionally. The state is fully committed to establishing the rule of law."

