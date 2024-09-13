25 per cent of Guinean children under five suffer from severe chronic malnutrition

Conakry, Sep 13 About 25 percent of children under five in Guinea suffer from severe chronic malnutrition, according to the latest data from a nutritional survey released here on Thursday.

Among the children affected, 4 percent are suffering from severe acute malnutrition, said Alphonse Vohou Sakovogui, the advisor to the prime minister on health and public hygiene issues, at a consultation meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah, aimed to assess the current situation and explore solutions to the malnutrition crisis in the West African country. This consultation serves as preparation for the country's participation in an upcoming meeting on severe and acute chronic malnutrition in Rwanda.

Bah emphasised the long-term impacts of malnutrition, saying, "The aftereffects of malnutrition during critical developmental periods leave permanent traces, hindering human capital development," Xinhua news agency reported.

"When malnutrition results in irreversible effects that prevent the full development of an individual's potential, it inevitably impacts equity and equality of opportunity, leaving those affected with fewer assets," the prime minister said.

