2.58 million Israeli kids return to school Monday

Tel Aviv [Israel] August 31 (ANI/TPS): On Monday, September 1, 2025, the 2025 school year in Israel will begin in schools and kindergartens across the country., with the return of 2.58 million students at the end of the summer vacation.

Of them, 180,600 will be entering first grade, taking their first steps in school, and 149,000 students are entering 12th grade, so this year they will complete their studies in the education system. (ANI/TPS)

