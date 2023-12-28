$2.5m seized from West Bank exchange shops: IDF

New Delhi, Dec 28 The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said that it has seized about $2.5 million from overnight military raids targeting money exchange shops in the West Bank.

“In total, forces seized about $2.5 million from three exchange shops in Ramallah and two elsewhere in the West Bank,” the IDF said.

The IDF said that in one case, the forces blew up the safe of an exchange shop to confiscate the funds.

During the temporary one week truce from November 24 to December 1, between Hamas and Israel, the Hamas released 105 hostages while 129 hostages still remain in Hamas captivity.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, at least 21,110 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 53,688 Palestinians have been injured.

