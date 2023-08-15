27 dead in Russia petrol pump inferno
By IANS | Published: August 15, 2023 12:39 PM 2023-08-15T12:39:36+5:30 2023-08-15T12:40:06+5:30
Moscow, Aug 15 At least 27 people, including three children, were killed and 127 others injured following an explosion at a petrol pump in Russian's Dagestan region, officials said on Tuesday.
"As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the tragedy in Makhachkala killed 27 people and left 102 injured," the state-run TASS News Agency quoted Sergey Mekilov, head of the Dagestan region, as saying
Efforts continue to clear the rubble and search for potential survivors. Search-and-rescue dog teams are working at the site.
In addition, the Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 aircraft has departed from Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport to airlift the injured to hospitals.
The fire started on Monday night at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, and caused blasts spreading to the nearby petrol pump.
