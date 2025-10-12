"2.8 million female students enrolled in schools," Taliban FM says

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday contradicted the unpopular opinion on the education ban in the ultra-conservative nation.

Muttaqi said that his country has women students currently pursuing education in schools.

"There is no doubt that Aghanistan has relations with Ulema Madaris and with Deoband perhaps greater than others. With regards to education, at present we have 10 million students attending schools and other educational institutes, of which, 2.8 million are women and girls," he said while addressing reporters at a press conference held at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi.

He, however, acknowledged that there are certain limitations in some areas but education for women is not declared 'haram' (religiously profane) yet.

"In religious seminaries, this educational opportunity is available all the way to the graduation level. There are certain limitations in specific parts, but that does not mean that we oppose education. We have not declared it religiously 'haram', but it has been postponed until the second order," he said.

Afghanistan's Taliban government has "deliberately deprived" at least 1.4 million girls of their right to an education under its rule, according to the United Nations, Al Jazeera reported.

About 300,000 more girls are missing out on school since UNESCO last carried out a count in April 2023, it said on August 15, 2024 and warned that "the future of an entire generation is now in jeopardy".

Since the Taliban came to power, it has barred education for girls above sixth grade, arguing that it does not comply with its interpretation of Islam - although no other Muslim country prohibits girls from being educated, as per Al Jazeera.

Earlier in the day, Muttaqi spoke on the controversy over not inviting women to a press conference, calling it an unintentional "technical issue."

Responding to growing backlash from Indian media and politicians, Muttaqi clarified that the decision was not based on gender discrimination.

"With regards to the press conference, it was on short notice and a short list of journalists was decided," Muttaqi said. "The participation list that was presented was very specific. It was more a technical issue... Our colleagues had decided to send an invitation to a specific list of journalists and there was no other intention apart from this."

Muttaqi called another press interaction today this time inviting women journalists to attend.

