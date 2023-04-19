29 dead in Beijing hospital fire

Beijing, April 19 At least 29 people were killed due to a fire at a hospital in Beijing, authorities said on Wednesday.

The fire, which broke out at Beijing Changfeng Hospital Tuesday, has been extinguished, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fire service had received a report of the blaze at an inpatient department building of the hospital at 12.57 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than 70 people had been evacuated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor