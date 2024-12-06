29 injured as 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Iran

Tehran, Dec 6 At least 29 people were injured as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The quake, which occurred at 7:32 a.m. local time at a depth of 10 km with its epicentre at Haftkel County, also shook Masjed Soleyman County and was felt in the provincial capital Ahvaz, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Fars.

All the injured, except a child who had suffered a leg fracture, were released from the hospital after receiving outpatient treatments, Fars quoted Khuzestan Governor Mohammad Reza Mavalizadeh as saying.

Mavalizadeh said that 296 residential units in Masjed Soleyman suffered damage in the quake.

According to Fars, 12 rescue teams, comprising 58 fully-equipped rescuers, have been sent to the earthquake-hit areas.

The report noted over 10 aftershocks were recorded in Khuzestan following the main quake, with the biggest one measuring 5.2.

