3 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Italy's Sicily

Rome, April 27 At least three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting in Palermo, the capital of Italy's Sicily, media reported.

The report said on Sunday that the incident was triggered by a dispute between two groups of young people in a pizzeria near the busy Duomo di Monreale square. The confrontation then escalated into a shooting.

Andrea Miceli, 26, died on Sunday at Palermo's Civico Hospital, where he had been in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two others, Salvatore Turdo, 23, and Massimo Pirozzo, 26, were pronounced dead shortly after the shooting.

Two additional individuals, aged 33 and 16, sustained gunshot wounds.

Authorities said neither is currently in life-threatening condition.

According to preliminary findings, the violence erupted after an altercation between two groups of young men -- one local, the other from Palermo.

What began as a verbal dispute quickly escalated into a brawl and then to gunfire.

At least fifteen shots were fired in a crowded square near local bars and restaurants, witnesses told investigators.

Eyewitness accounts describe a chaotic scene.

"Within seconds, there was panic," said a young woman who was nearby as reported by ANSA.

"People were running for cover behind cars, some were screaming, others trying to help the wounded."

Another witness recalled "tables and bottles flying through the air, shouting everywhere, total confusion".

Carabinieri officers cordoned off the area overnight and interviewed dozens of people.

Forensic teams worked through the early hours to gather evidence.

The investigation is being led by prosecutors in Palermo.

Law enforcement is reviewing footage from nearby security cameras.

Sources close to the case say two suspects — both reportedly from the Zen neighbourhood of Palermo, an area often linked to underworld incidents — are under scrutiny, though no arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between the two groups that spiralled out of control.

Monreale Mayor Alberto Arcidiacono described the incident as "an unprecedented tragedy".

On Sunday morning, he visited the hospital to offer support to the victims' families.

The local government is expected to hold an emergency meeting later in the day.

Officials are also considering suspending the annual celebrations of the town's patron saint, the Santissimo Crocifisso, scheduled from May 1 to 3.

Tensions also ran high in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Paramedics responding around 1:30 a.m. were reportedly surrounded and physically confronted by distressed relatives demanding priority care for their loved ones.

Further unrest erupted at Ingrassia Hospital, where two of the victims had been taken.

Following news of one death, an ambulance was damaged by grieving family members.

Security forces formed a perimeter to allow emergency personnel to safely exit the facility.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the shooter.

The investigation remains active.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor