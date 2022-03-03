3 dead, 24 injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta

At least three people were killed and 24 others injured in a blast near a police van at Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road, local media reported citing officials as saying on Wednesday.

According to DIG Operations Fida Hussain, the nature of the blast was being ascertained, but added that 2-2.5 kilogrammes of explosives were used, Dawn newspaper reproted.

Hussain also identified one of the deceased as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), adding that 24 people -- including police officials -- were injured.

Quetta Civil Hospital Spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig said that the injured were being transported to the hospital for medical treatment, the Pakistani newspaper reproted.

There has been an uptick in violence in Balochistan with several attacks and explosions reported since the start of the year, Dawn newspaper reproted.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, last month, at least 13 terrorists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, killed during armed attacks on two security forces' camps in the province's Naushki and Panjgur districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

