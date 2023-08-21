3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle shooting

Washington, Aug 21 At least three people were killed and six others injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge in the US city of Seattle, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Rainier Hookah Lounge just before 4.30 a.m. on Sunday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Seattle Police Department as saying.

Police found that two men and a woman had been shot, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a news conference on Sunday evening.

The two men, aged 22 and 32, died from injuries at the scene.

The woman, aged 30, was taken to hospital in critical condition. She died later in the day, Diaz added.

The injured were also taken to the hospital.

Four men and a woman were in stable condition as of Sunday evening.

A 23-year-old man was in critical condition, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said at the news conference.

The Department's homicide unit is leading an investigation. It's not clear yet what led to the shooting or how many suspects have been involved.

Police confirmed they recovered at least five guns.

"It appeared they might have been trying to shut down the place, as well. But when it comes to the community, I believe it's an isolated incident," Diaz said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that even as Seattle police “keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns -- 869 through July -- there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one”.

