3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S Korea
By ANI | Published: January 5, 2025 02:40 PM2025-01-05T14:40:41+5:302025-01-05T14:45:04+5:30
Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI/WAM): Three people died after a fishing boat carrying 22 struck rocks off South ...
Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI/WAM): Three people died after a fishing boat carrying 22 struck rocks off South Korea's southwest coast Saturday, officials said.
According to Yonhap News Agency, the Coast Guard and other authorities reported receiving a call around 10:30 am about the boat crashing into rocks near Gageo Island in Sinan, South Jeolla Province.
The other 19 people were rescued by the Coast Guard and a nearby vessel, and were not in any life-threatening conditions. (ANI/WAM)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app