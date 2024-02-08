'3 female polling agents in Pakistan attacked by Taliban' during polls: NDM leader Mohsin Dawar

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 : Pakistan-based National Democratic Movement (NDM) Chairman Mohsin Dawar highlighted that three female polling agents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tappi have been attacked by the Taliban during the ongoing general elections.

However, the three women escaped the blast very narrowly.

NDM leader Dawar further asked the District Returning Officer (DRO) to change the polling stations in Tappi, however, his letter was ignored.

Moreover, he also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the security situation in Tappi urgently.

"Three of our female polling agents in Tappi has been attacked by Taliban. They have escaped the blast very narrowly. I had written to the DRO to change the polling stations in Tappi but my letter was ignored. The ECP has to take notice of the security situation in Tappi urgently," NDM leader Mohsin Dawar stated in a post shared on X.

Earlier today, one security personnel was killed in an attack on a security forces vehicle in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan. Assailants attacked the vehicle which was on election duty, Samaa TV reported citing sources.

The incident took place in the Kot Azam area on the day when voting for national and state assemblies was underway.

Elections have been postponed in one national and three provincial assembly constituencies due to the deaths of contesting candidates. This includes NA-8 (Bajaur), PK-22 (Bajaur), PK-91 (Kohat) and PP-266 (Rahim Yar Khan).

As the polling process unfolds across Swat, security measures placed at all sensitive polling stations, have been heightened with the deployment of more than 6,500 police personnel, as confirmed by Swat District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur, Dawn reported.

Security has been particularly intensified at sensitive polling stations to ensure a smooth and secure electoral process.

The collaboration between various security agencies underscores the concerted effort to safeguard the electoral process and uphold democratic principles in Swat.

Additionally, the ECP has declared around 50 per cent of polling stations in the country as "sensitive" or "most sensitive".

