3 Hezbollah members injured in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon

Beirut, Aug 5 Three members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a motorcycle in the village of Bayt Lif in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military and medical sources said.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Lebanese Health Ministry, the airstrike seriously injured two people and left a third with minor injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

All three were transferred by a civil defence vehicle to Bint Jbeil Governmental Hospital in the border area.

On Sunday afternoon, Israeli drones and warplanes conducted 15 airstrikes across 10 villages and towns in the border area of southern Lebanon, and three towns and villages in the Jezzine area.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled 13 towns and villages in the border area with about 50 shells, causing damage to buildings and igniting several fires, according to Lebanese military sources.

Hezbollah's military wing, the Islamic Resistance, claimed on Sunday to have attacked Israeli sites, including Al-Manara, Birkat Risha, and Ramyah.

Tensions are high in Lebanon following Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, which resulted in the death of a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7. In response, Israel fired heavy artillery into southeastern Lebanon.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor