3 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza, total toll reaches 193

Tel Aviv, Jan 18 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday announced the death of three soldiers in the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, taking the total number of troopers killed in the ground offensive to 193.

The military identified the deceased soldiers as Master Sgt. (res.) Zechariah Pesach Haber (32), Sgt. Maj. (res.) Yair Katz (34) and Staff Sgt. Oriya Ayimalk Goshen (21).

While Haber and Katz were deployed with the 14th Armored Brigade’s 87th Battalion, Goshen belonged to the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit.

Goshen and Haber hailed from Jerusalem and Katz was from Holom.

According to the IDF, Haber and Katz were both killed in northern Gaza, while Goshen died in southern Gaza.

The military also said that two other reservists were seriously injured, one during fighting in northern Gaza, and the second in Israel, close to the Gaza border.

Since the start of the ground offensive on October 27, 2023, at least 1,152 soldiers have also been injured in the raging war, according to the Israeli military.

