3 killed, 14 injured in road accident in Philippines

Manila, Feb 11 Three people were killed and 14 others injured in a road accident on a highway in Manila's Pangasinan province.

The van was traveling north to a Roman Catholic Church in Manaoag town when the accident happened around 9 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) Saturday in Rosales, a town in Pangasinan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The passengers, all family members, told police that the car was running smoothly for a couple of hours when one of the tires burst, causing the vehicle to crash into a roadside barrier.

Initial police investigation showed that the van, which can accommodate only 15 people, was overloaded, carrying 17 people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor