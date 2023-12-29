3 killed, 19 injured after bus plunges into ravine in Bolivia

La Paz, Dec 29 At least three people were killed and 19 were injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine about 100 meters deep in northern La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, local authorities said.

The bus, owned by the Flota Yunguena company, fell Thursday morning on the highway from Caranavi to Alto Beni, Lieutenant Wilfredo Juarez, from the Caranavi province Traffic Department, told reporters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Search and Rescue Team and members of the Rural and Border Police rescued the injured, who were taken to a medical center in Caranavi.

Meanwhile, the Caranavi Traffic Department is investigating the causes of the accident.

Although there is still no official report on the accident, Juarez pointed out that the roads to the Yungas and northern La Paz have experienced landslides and that visibility was low due to weather conditions.

