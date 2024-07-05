3 killed, 7 injured as truck crashes into New York park

New York, July 5 A pickup truck crashed into a park in Lower Manhattan in New York City, killing three people and injuring seven others, according to local authorities.

The truck hit 10 people attending parties at Corlears Hook Park in celebration of the US Independence Day, Xinhua news agency reported.

Preliminary investigation showed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and the incident didn't appear to be terror-related, said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The driver has been taken into custody though his identity is yet to be disclosed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor