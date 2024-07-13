3 killed after plane crashes in Moscow
By IANS | Published: July 13, 2024 03:00 AM2024-07-13T03:00:31+5:302024-07-13T03:05:05+5:30
Moscow, July 13 Three people were killed after a plane crashed in the Moscow Region, the Russian Emergencies ...
Moscow, July 13 Three people were killed after a plane crashed in the Moscow Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.
According to preliminary information, the plane, a Russian-designed Superjet 100, fell in a forest area in the Kolomensky district of the Moscow Region, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
The crash took place during a test flight after a scheduled repair, the TASS news agency reported.
No casualties have been reported among the local population.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app