3 killed as train hits vehicle in Pakistan's Punjab province

At least three people were killed when a passenger train hit a vehicle in Punjab province of Pakistan on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when the train slammed into the vehicle parked very close to a railway crossing in Rawalpindi.

One person was killed at the spot during the accident and two others were injured and died at the hospital, Xinhua reported citing sources.

When the accident occurred, the train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Multan district.

Earlier in June, a major train collision had taken place in Pakistan's Sindh province which had killed at least 65 people. The death toll rose after rescuers pulled more bodies from a mangled bogie found crushed underneath an engine. The incident had occurred after the coaches of one train, the Millat Express, derailed and fell across the opposite track, where they were hit by another train, the Sir Syed Express.

( With inputs from ANI )

